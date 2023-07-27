ATLANTA — A Georgia man has been sentenced to one year and a day in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Bruno Cua, 21, of Milton, also received 36 months of supervised release Wednesday, July 27, from U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

