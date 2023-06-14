ATLANTA - The state of Georgia will take $671 million in bonds for capital projects to the market later this month armed with the highest rating from each of the three main credit rating agencies.

Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Globing Ratings gave Georgia a score of AAA, while FitchRatings scored the Peach State bonds at Aaa.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In