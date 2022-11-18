ATLANTA - The Georgia Lottery Corp. Thursday, Nov. 17, reported its most profitable first quarter ever.

The lottery program transferred $389.9 million in profits to education covering July, August, and September, the first three months of fiscal 2023. That surpasses last year’s first quarter transfer by $25.1 million.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

