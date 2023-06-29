Georgia Lottery logo
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia Lottery officials, and heads of the state agencies that benefit from the scholarship program celebrated the lottery’s 30th anniversary Wednesday, June 28.

“That is a significant amount of time,” Kemp told reporters during a ceremony inside the governor’s office at the Georgia Capitol. “A whole generation of students have benefited, some twice.”

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

