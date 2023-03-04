ATLANTA - As the state prepares to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations across Georgia, the General Assembly is grappling with how they should be operated and how to tax the electricity they sell to EV owners.

Separate bills making their way through the Georgia House and Senate would go a long way toward setting the stage for ending the era of the internal combustion engine and bringing on a new generation of EVs.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In