ATLANTA - A legislative study committee voted Tuesday, Dec. 13, to recommend paying Georgia law enforcement officers a starting salary of $56,000 a year, the national average.

The House State and Local Law Enforcement Salaries Study Committee also proposed that the state create an optional statewide law enforcement retirement system retiring law enforcement officers and firefighters could choose to join rather than their local agency’s pension plan. Unlike local plans, the state plan would be transferable should the individual join another police agency or fire department.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

