ATLANTA - The General Assembly will get a choice this year whether to legalize gambling in Georgia by statute or constitutional amendment.

Legislation introduced into the state House and Senate takes the constitutional amendment approach, which would put the issue to Georgia voters in a statewide referendum.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

