ATLANTA - Legislation aimed at preparing Georgia for the growing number of electric vehicles gained final passage in the General Assembly Monday, March 27.

The state House of Representatives voted 175-1 in favor of the bill, which included significant changes from the version of the legislation the Senate passed several weeks ago. The Senate then agreed to the House changes a few hours later the same day in a 51-4 vote.

