KENNESAW - State Rep. Lisa Campbell, D-Kennesaw, joined a Georgia think tank to discuss the reassignment of thousands of Georgians’ eligibility for Medicaid at Kennesaw State University.

The think tank argued that the government is not doing enough to communicate to Georgians that their health care coverage may soon change.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

