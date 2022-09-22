ATLANTA - Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies urged Georgia lawmakers Thursday, Sept. 22, to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators.

“Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the state Department of Public Safety, asked members of a Georgia House study committee meeting in Americus. “When law enforcement stops, civilized society stops.”

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

