ATLANTA - North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer will build a new manufacturing plant in Valdosta, expanding Georgia operations that already employ 225 workers.

New Jersey-based GAF Materials will create more than 135 jobs and invest $146 million during the next six years on the new plant, which will support its commercial roofing operations. Construction will begin this fall.

Gov. Brian Kemp.jpg

Gov. Brian Kemp

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

