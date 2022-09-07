ATLANTA - North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer will build a new manufacturing plant in Valdosta, expanding Georgia operations that already employ 225 workers.
New Jersey-based GAF Materials will create more than 135 jobs and invest $146 million during the next six years on the new plant, which will support its commercial roofing operations. Construction will begin this fall.
The company already operates plants in Savannah, Statesboro, and Cumming.
“I'm proud to see GAF expanding its footprint here in the best state for business,” Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday, Sept. 7. “Their decision to continue to grow here will create further opportunities in Valdosta and the surrounding area.”
GAF has signed an agreement to purchase 130 acres at an industrial park that has been certified by the Georgia Department of Economic Development as ready for fast-track industrial projects.
The company chose Valdosta because of its location relative to other GAF operations, its proximity to major highways and railways, and the region’s talented workforce.
“Adding another manufacturing plant in Georgia will help ensure that our customers get the GAF products they need as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Jim Schnepper, the company’s CEO.
The economic development department’s Global Commerce team worked on the project in partnership with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Industrial Authority and Georgia Power.
