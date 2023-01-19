ATLANTA - Georgia’s unemployment rate remained flat at 3% last month, Bruce Thompson, the state’s new commissioner of labor, reported Thursday, Jan. 19.

However, the state set an all-time high for jobs, increasing almost 6,000 from November, while the jobless rate was five-tenths of a percent lower than the national unemployment rate.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

