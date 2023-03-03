ATLANTA - Legislation guaranteeing new rights to renters in Georgia has passed the state House of Representatives unanimously.

House Bill 404, which now moves to the state Senate, would require rental properties to be “fit for human habitation” upon signing a lease, and landlords would be required to maintain their properties throughout the lease.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

