ATLANTA - Legislation aimed at preparing Georgia for the growing number of electric vehicles plying the state’s highways cleared the Georgia House of Representatives Monday, March 27.

The bill, which originated in the state Senate, passed the House overwhelmingly 175-1.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

