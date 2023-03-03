ATLANTA - The Georgia House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a mental health reform bill Thursday, March 2, that follows up on landmark mental health legislation the late House Speaker David Ralston steered through last year.

House Bill 520, which passed 163-3, has the dual goals of growing Georgia’s mental-health workforce and finding better alternatives for patients than shuffling between jails, emergency rooms and the streets.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

