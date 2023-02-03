ATLANTA - The Georgia House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a $32.6 billion mid-year budget Thursday, Feb. 2, that includes a $1 billion property tax rebate worth $500 to the average homeowner.

The mid-year budget, which covers state spending through June 30, sailed through the House 170-1 and now moves to the Georgia Senate. With the state sitting atop a $6.6 billion revenue surplus, the mid-year budget would increase spending by 7.8% over the fiscal 2023 budget the General Assembly adopted last spring.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

