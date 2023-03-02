ATLANTA - The state House of Representatives unanimously passed legislation Wednesday, March 1, aimed at helping Georgia begin to prepare for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles by motorists across the state.

House Bill 406 would set the stage for building a network of federally funded EV charging stations along major highway corridors. While utilities are expected to own and operate some of those stations, most likely would open up at convenience stores and other retail locations.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

