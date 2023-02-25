ATLANTA - A watered-down version of legislation increasing the weight limit on commercial trucks in Georgia cleared a state House committee recently.

The original version of House Bill 189, which the House Transportation Committee has approved, would have raised the legal limit on commercial truck weights on Georgia roads and highways from 80,000 pounds to 90,000.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

