ATLANTA - The Georgia House’s Republican majority has passed legislation creating an oversight board for the state’s district attorneys and solicitors general over the objections of Democrats who argued the panel is unnecessary and politically motivated.

House Bill 231 passed 98-75 primarily along party lines on Monday, March 6, the Crossover Day deadline for bills to clear at least one legislative chamber to remain alive this year.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In