Three Republicans are seeking Georgia’s House District 2 post, which represents the southwest corner of Catoosa County, the eastern half of Walker County, and a southwestern portion of Whitfield.
Incumbent Steve Tarvin and challengers Todd Noblitt and Jim Coles will run against each other in the general primary election on May 24.
Steve Tarvin is serving his fourth term as state representative and is seeking a fifth two-year term. He says he sees his job in the Legislature as keeping the state out of debt, keeping taxes low and working to maintain the liberty for people to live lives as free of government intervention as possible.
Practicing what he preaches, Tarvin says of his $60,000-$70,000 government expense account that he‘s only spent around $4,000 of it.
Tarvin started working for Krystal Springs for minimum wage as a young man and became part owner of the company within 12 years. He’s one of those rare people, he says, who held the same job his whole life.
Tarvin says he’s committed to fighting the intrusiveness of thousands of bills, often just duplicates of others, introduced in the Georgia legislature each year.
“My job in Atlanta,” says Tarvin, “is one of service, not authority.”
Also running in the District 2 race is Todd Noblitt. Noblitt is the founder of Noblitt, Goss & Associates Insurance Services. He holds an associate’s degree in general studies from Dalton College and a bachelor’s degree in ministry studies from Shorter College.
Noblitt has served in many leadership roles over the years, including as past president of Chattanooga Valley Firemen’s Club, Awana commander at Oakwood Baptist Church, chairman of the Mission Committee at Chattanooga Valley Baptist Church and coach of several recreational baseball, basketball and football teams.
He’s also served as chair of the Walker County Republican Party, member of the 14th District Republican Party Committee, as well as the state committee of the Georgia Republican Party.
Noblitt says he believes strongly in “the rotation of government,” which he says will help “prevent corruption, cronyism and stagnation which will improve the representation of the citizenry and protect their freedoms.”
“It is the voter’s responsibility and duty as a citizen,” says Noblitt, “to limit terms by exercising their right to vote.”
Noblitt is pro-life, a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and states’ rights as well as conservative moral and fiscal values.
He says he believes in people engaging in civil conversation to help create fresh perspectives.
The third candidate in the District 2 race is Jim Coles. A retired nurse after a 30-year career including positions in management at Erlanger Hospital and also 13 years as an officer in the U.S. Air Force nurse reserves, Coles now runs a 150-acre cattle and horse farm, along with his son.
Coles says one thing he’s especially proud of is the Bible study he and his wife started 12 years ago. It’s still going strong today.
Coles says the 2020 elections made him mad. “It made me sick. Georgia legislators had a chance to put the brakes on what was happening and didn’t do anything to stop it.”
Coles says he’s running as a “delegislator,” not a legislator.