ATLANTA - Democrats in the Georgia House of Representatives will field a mix of veterans and new leaders in the minority party’s leadership team during the upcoming 2023-24 legislative term.

The House Democratic Caucus reelected Rep. James Beverly Tuesday, Nov. 22, to serve as minority leader for the next two years. Beverly, D-Macon, was elected to the House in 2010 and chosen minority leader by his Democratic colleagues two years ago.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

