ATLANTA - A legislative committee approved a bill Wednesday, Feb. 22, aimed at putting in place a framework for selling electricity to drivers of electric vehicles in Georgia and taxing it.

The House Technology & Infrastructure Innovation Committee unanimously passed House Bill 406 and sent it to the House Rules Committee to schedule a vote of the full House.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

