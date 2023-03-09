ATLANTA - The Georgia House Appropriations Committee approved a $32.5 billion fiscal 2024 budget Wednesday, March 8, that prioritizes mental-health care and law enforcement.

The spending plan, which takes effect July 1, includes the $2,000 pay raises for teachers and state employees Gov. Brian Kemp requested in January. But it goes further by targeting additional $2,000 increases for law enforcement personnel at a cost of $13 million.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

