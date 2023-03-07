ATLANTA - Legislation that would increase participation in Georgia’s medical cannabis program in an effort to resolve lawsuits filed by losing bidders sailed through the state House of Representatives Monday, March 6.

House Bill 196, which passed 170-2, would increase the number of medical cannabis production licenses the state awards to 15, up from the current six. That would allow the nine companies that went to court after they were denied licenses a new opportunity to compete.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

