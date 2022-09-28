ATLANTA - For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their peers across the country on the SAT.

Georgia’s class of 2022 recorded a mean score of 1052, 24 points higher than the 1028 national score but lower compared to the previous year, when Georgia students posted a mean score of 1077.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

