ATLANTA - Georgia high school students earned an average ACT score of 21.6 this year, beating the national average of 19.8, according to new data from the state Department of Education.

This is the sixth year in a row that Georgia’s average ACT score has topped the national average. The ACT is a standardized college admissions test similar to the SAT.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

