ATLANTA - New results from “the nation’s report card” show that Georgia fourth and eighth graders stand about on par with their pre-pandemic performance in reading, but eighth-grade math scores dropped from pre-pandemic levels.

The National Association for Education Statistics administers the reading and math tests every other year to fourth and eighth graders in sample schools across the country. The last time the tests were administered was in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The results show how students are faring after major disruptions to school over the past several years.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

