The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend flu shots for children 6 months and older.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend flu shots for children 6 months and older.

 C5Media/Dreamstime/TNS

ATLANTA - Georgia’s flu activity is currently very high, state epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek said during the state Department of Public Health (DPH) board meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Flu activity is spread around Georgia but is especially concentrated in metro Atlanta and around Macon and Columbus, Drenzek said.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In