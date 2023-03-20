ATLANTA - A Georgia native with 35 years of experience in the entertainment industry has been named executive director of the Georgia Film Academy (GFA).

C. Scott Votaw got his start in Hollywood working on sets for commercials, film and episodic television, before working for production companies including Saban, Fox, Lucasfilm Ltd. and other independent content creation companies.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In