ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Revenue issued new guidance Tuesday, Aug. 2, explaining how the state’s new abortion law will affect taxes.

The so-called “heartbeat law” bans most abortions in Georgia after about six weeks of pregnancy. It also redefines “person” to include an unborn child, with implications for a number of areas of Georgia law, including taxes.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

