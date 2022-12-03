ATLANTA - The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee voted Friday, Dec. 2, to recommend shuffling the 2024 presidential primary schedule to give Georgia and several other states earlier primaries.

Under the proposed schedule, Iowa and New Hampshire – historically the first Democratic caucus and primary states – would give way to South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, and Michigan. The proposal came from President Joe Biden.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

