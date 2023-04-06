ATLANTA - More than one-fifth of Georgia’s public high school graduates earned passing scores on at least one Advanced Placement examination, putting the state in 15th place nationally, according to new data.

The AP program allows students to take college-equivalent courses while still in high school. Each course is assessed by an examination graded on a 1 to 5 scale. Students who score 3 or higher on the exams are typically eligible for college credit for the course.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

