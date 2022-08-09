Monkeypox.png

The monkeypox virus. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has allocated 1.1 million doses of the vaccine to send to states. Around 600,000 have been shipped already, according to the agency. So far, Georgia has been allocated about 50,000, according to the HHS.

 CDC/Cynthia S. Goldsmith

ATLANTA - Nearly 600 cases of monkeypox have been identified in Georgia since the disease first showed up in the Peach State at the beginning of June, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The disease has spread across the country to the point that the Biden administration declared monkeypox a national public health emergency.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In