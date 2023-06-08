ATLANTA - Georgia’s chief budget officer is leaving state government for an executive position at a Connecticut technology company.

Kelly Farr, director of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget (OPB), will join ReFrame Solutions as chief strategy officer, the firm announced.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

