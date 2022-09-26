ATLANTA - Georgia emergency management officials activated the State Operations Center Monday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to reach Florida’s Gulf Coast later this week before potentially moving into Georgia.

A hurricane watch was in effect Monday along much of Florida’s west coast, including the Tampa Bay area, with a mandatory evacuation ordered for Hillsborough County.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

