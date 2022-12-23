ATLANTA - President Joe Biden signed the $858 billion National Defense Authorization Act on Friday, Dec. 23, legislation that approves fiscal 2023 funding requests for Georgia military bases from St. Marys to Marietta.

The annual defense bill represents a 10% increase over what the Pentagon received during the last federal fiscal year and 5% more than the Biden administration sought from Congress.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

