ATLANTA - A $32.4 billion state budget with pay raises of $4,000 to $6,000 for state law enforcement officers and $2,000 increases for other state workers, teachers, and university system employees gained final passage in the General Assembly Wednesday, March 29.

The Georgia Senate passed the fiscal 2024 spending plan 54-1. The state House of Representatives followed suit 170-3 shortly before midnight on the final day of this year’s legislative session.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In