ATLANTA - Who knew a kid in Georgia is supposed to have a permit to set up a lemonade stand at the end of their driveway? That won’t be the case come July 1, however, thanks to the General Assembly.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 55 on Wednesday, May 3, a bipartisan measure that will allow Georgians under age 18 to sell non-consumable goods, pre-packaged food items and non-alcoholic beverages on private property without requiring a permit or license or paying a tax. The one caveat is the business must earn no more than $5,000 in a calendar year.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

