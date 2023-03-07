ATLANTA - The General Assembly gave final passage Monday, March 6, to a $32.5 billion mid-year budget with a slightly smaller property tax relief grant than Gov. Brian Kemp requested in January.

The mid-year budget, which covers state spending through June 30, includes $950 million in property tax relief, down from $1 billion the Georgia Senate approved last month. It also provides $1.1 billion to the state Department of Transportation to offset the loss in tax revenue the agency sustained last year when the governor temporarily suspended collection of the state sales tax on gasoline and other motor fuels.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In