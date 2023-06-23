ATLANTA — The director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is returning to a former job after less than a year at the helm of the state agency.

The Cobb County Commission is scheduled to vote Tuesday, June 27, on making Mike Register the county’s director of public safety.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

