Map

The map depicts the general areas eligible for cost-shares on septic system repairs in the Lookout Creek (Orange) and South Chickamauga Creek (Purple) areas.

 Limestone Valley RC&D

Financial assistance is available to assist residents and landowners in certain areas of Catoosa, Dade, Whitfield, and Walker counties with septic system repairs through a grant held by the Limestone Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council.

Funding assistance covers a certain percentage of septic system repair. Please call the number below to check your eligibility for cost-share assistance on a septic system repair. Areas generally eligible include lands that drain to Lookout Creek or the headwaters of South Chickamauga Creek.

