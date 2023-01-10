ATLANTA - The Fulton County special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump should be criminally prosecuted for allegedly interfering in Georgia’s 2020 election results has now delivered its final report.

But it’s not yet clear what the report says and whether it will be made public. Though the special grand jury recommended that the report be published, Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney still has to decide whether Georgia law requires a special grand jury's report to be published.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

