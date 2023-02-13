ATLANTA - Only portions of a grand jury’s final report on then-President Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia will be released to the public, a Fulton County judge ruled Monday, Feb. 13.

In an eight-page order, Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney declared that the nature of the special grand jury investigation raised due process issues for those among Trump and his associates who might be indicted following the conclusion of the probe.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

