Courts news

ATLANTA - A Fulton County judge disqualified Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis Monday, July 25, from continuing to investigate state Sen. Burt Jones’ alleged role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Jones, R-Jackson, this year’s Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, was among 16 Republicans who formed an alternate slate of electors in December 2020 that sought to reverse the outcome of the November presidential contest that saw Democrat Joe Biden carry Georgia over Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

