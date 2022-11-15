ATLANTA - A Fulton County Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday, Nov. 15, that the state cannot enforce a 2019 Georgia law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.

Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling found key provisions of the abortion ban were void “ab initio,” or from the start, because they violate the U.S. Constitution - as it stood when the legislature passed and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed the law in 2019.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In