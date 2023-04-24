ATLANTA - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will announce “charging decisions” resulting from an investigation of alleged interference by then-President Donald Trump in Georgia’s 2020 elections between July 11 and the beginning of September.

Willis revealed that long-awaited timetable Monday, April 24, in a letter giving Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat a heads-up on her plans for releasing the findings of a special grand jury she assembled last year to look into whether Trump and/or any of his associates broke the law in attempting to change the outcome of the presidential voting in Georgia.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

