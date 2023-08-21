ATLANTA — Fuel loading has begun at the second of two new nuclear reactors being built at Georgia Power’s Plant Vogtle.

The first of the new reactors – Unit 3 – began commercial operations late last month seven years behind the original schedule.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In