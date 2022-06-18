One thing the new From HERE to CAREER College and Career Academy under construction at the Colonnade Campus in Catoosa County does, says its new CEO, Marissa Brower, is “help kids connect to their brilliance.”
In a recent interview with Catoosa County Public Information Officer John Pless, Brower and new Catoosa Schools Superintendent Chance Nix discussed what the academy will mean for the county and for students.
The academy, said Brower, teaches “middle skills” — construction, welding, mechatronics (which includes industrial systems technology and robotics), law and justice, emergency management, nursing, sports medicine and therapeutic services, information technology, architecture and construction, education, and logistics, distribution and supply chain management.
These are skills in high demand. Brower said that of every ten jobs, one requires a master’s degree, two a bachelor’s degree and seven some college or specialized training. These seven are considered middle skills and make up 55% of demand in the workforce.
“Students need a purpose, a goal to work toward,” said Nix. He said not only will they gain highly sought-after skills at the academy, they’ll graduate with 33 college credits and a half dozen technical certifications.
While the college and career academy is still under construction, there have already been six graduates, through a pilot version of the program. Brower said one of those graduates has joined the military and one got a baseball scholarship. The other four, she said, are working part-time, making $20 an hour and continuing to work on getting associate’s degrees.
The From HERE to CAREER Academy works in conjunction with Georgia Northwestern Technical College and Dalton State, as well as with local industry and businesses, but it is part of the Catoosa County Public Schools system and under the governance of the Catoosa County Board of Education.
The physical plant
The actual academy facility is slated to open in October 2023. Construction by EMJ Construction, based in Chattanooga, is going strong. Two representatives from the company, Andrei Korobkov and Austin Crane, spoke with Pless about the progress of the construction.
“We’re still having some supply chain issues,” they reported, but overall they said progress has been good. Underground utilities are being installed and geothermal wells are being drilled — ultimately 200-300 of them at 500 feet deep each, as part of the school’s HVAC system. An elevator pit is also being dug.
At any given time, they said, 40-50 men will be working on the job, and ultimately, it will be 100.
There will be a two-story metal structure building, as well as a pre-engineered metal building that will contain the welding and construction shops. The county’s 911 center will be located in the back of the campus. Housing the 911 center was part of the original agreement when the county donated the land for the academy.
Korobkov and Crane say people should be able to see substantial progress by July 2 when they come out to the Colonnade for Independence Day fireworks.