From countertops to cow pies, the Rossville community is working hard to raise funds to build a new playground.
An online auction for granite kitchen countertops last month added $5,500 to the $8,000 previously raised, council member Michael Hicks said. The latest effort, cow pie bingo, will take place Saturday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hicks, who is spearheading the Operation Rossville Playground fundraising effort and design selection for the new playground, has said that the city may not complete the playground by the end of the year, but he feels compelled to try to meet that deadline because area children need things to do and a safe environment where they can play.
City officials seek to raise between $80,000 and $90,000 to build the new playground. When fundraisers began their efforts, the playground account balance was just shy of $2,200, Hicks said.
Rossville City Council, in March 2020, authorized demolition of the city’s playground at the city park on Ellis Road because the equipment was dilapidated.
In 1999 the city raised funds to build and maintain the playground, and it lasted for the anticipated 20-year lifespan of such playgrounds, City Clerk Sherry Foster has said. As the maintenance funds dwindled, the city anticipated the expense of building a new facility.
Cow pie bingo
The Operation Rossville Playground Facebook page explains how the bingo fundraiser will work.
Tickets must be purchased prior to the date and time of the event, and the winning player/ticket holder need not be present to win.
Tickets will be sold for $10 each/per square.
To purchase squares, contact the Operation Rossville Playground Facebook page, go to Ideal Self Storage at 829 Chickamauga Ave., Rossville, or call Ideal Self Storage at 706-866-8956.
Checks should be made payable to the City of Rossville and note in the memo line funds are for the Rossville Playground fund.
The alternate date in case of inclement weather will be Saturday, Sept. 18.