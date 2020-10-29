The Friends of NRA banquet will be held next Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Walker County Civic Center (10052 US 27, Rock Spring). Tickets are $35 for a single, $65 for a couple, and $350 for a table of eight persons. A BBQ plate is included in the cost.
There will be door prizes, games, an auction, and silent auction, with several hard-to-get guns up for grabs and many other items, which include a 'We the People' guitar, signed by rocker Ted Nugent.
Additional information and tickets can be purchased at www.friendsofnra.org or by calling 423-991-4268, 423-421-7349, or 423-605-7603.
The rifle teams from LaFayette and Ridgeland High Schools have benefited and will continue to benefit from this annual banquet.