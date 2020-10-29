The Friends of NRA banquet will be held next Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Walker County Civic Center (10052 US 27, Rock Spring). Tickets are $35 for a single, $65 for a couple, and $350 for a table of eight persons. A BBQ plate is included in the cost.

There will be door prizes, games, an auction, and silent auction, with several hard-to-get guns up for grabs and many other items, which include a 'We the People' guitar, signed by rocker Ted Nugent.

Additional information and tickets can be purchased at www.friendsofnra.org or by calling 423-991-4268, 423-421-7349, or 423-605-7603.

The rifle teams from LaFayette and Ridgeland High Schools have benefited and will continue to benefit from this annual banquet.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

